China-Pak Corridor Will Help Boost Pakistan's Development: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said Pakistan admires China's achievements in development.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will attract trade, investment and technology from China to Pakistan so as to help boost his country's future development.

Mr Khan made the remarks during his meeting on Sunday with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Prime Minister House, adding that his country admires China's achievements in development and is willing to learn the successful experience from China regarding poverty alleviation and anti-corruption, Xinhua reported.

Mr Khan appreciated China's timely support to his country whenever it met difficulties and said bilateral friendship enjoys strong public foundation.

He added that Pakistan is willing to enhance coordination and cooperation with the Chinese side in international and regional affairs.

He also said that his government attaches great importance to the development of CPEC and has formed a special authority to coordinate and push forward CPEC cooperation in all aspects.

For his part, Mr Wang said that China is ready to enhance exchanges of experience on governance and share experience on development with Pakistan without any reservation.

Mr Wang also said that China hails the great importance attached by Pakistan to CPEC and is willing to join hands with Pakistan to extend CPEC into industrial and socio-economic cooperation so as to accelerate the industrialization of Pakistan and increase local people's sense of gaining.

He also said that CPEC should be extended to the western and other parts of the country to make its benefits reach the entire country.

Mr Wang said that as the all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan always enjoy mutual understanding, mutual support and mutual trust. He said China appreciates Pakistan's firm support over issues related to China's core interests and will keep firmly supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty

The two sides also exchanged views on current situation in Kashmir. The Pakistani Prime Minister briefed on his country's stance and welcomed China to continuously play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Wang Yi, for his part, emphasised that China stands ready to continue to uphold fairness for Pakistan and both sides could keep close communication on developments of the situation.

