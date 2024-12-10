Covid mRNA Vaccines Contributing To Deaths, Doctors Call For Suspension

Doctors and healthcare professionals across the world have signed a petition calling for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 mRNA products due to concerns that the vaccines may be contributing to an alarming rise in excess deaths.

"A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths," reads the Hope Accord petition.

The petition, known as the HOPE Accord, has attracted signatures from several healthcare professionals and highlights the need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the vaccines.

The vaccines use "gene-based technology" and were given emergency medical authorisation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This new technology was granted emergency use authorisation to address a situation that no longer exists. Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren't resulting in net harm. Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution," the petition mentions.

It demands full transparency from government bodies and the pharmaceutical industry, including access to previously undisclosed anonymised patient-level data from clinical trials and surveillance programs.

It also highlights the need to mitigate publication bias, where unfavourable results are often rejected or withheld due to fears of reputational damage.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British Indian Consultant Cardiologist, has written an open letter to the General Medical Council (GMC) of the UK, stating that the vaccines cause greater harm than benefit.

"Serious harms from the vaccine have been confirmed from a combination of clinical, mechanistic, randomised controlled trials, observational, pharmacovigilance, and autopsy data. In these studies, the majority of deaths that occurred within two weeks of taking the vaccine died as a result of the mRNA product," he writes.

According to the petition, calls for independent investigations should be properly resourced to allow a comprehensive re-evaluation of all COVID-19 vaccine products.

"There must be a full exploration of mechanisms of harm to provide insight into their impact on the human body, both short and long term", the petition states.

It also urges for a comprehensive review of the actual clinical impact on illness and mortality, rather than relying on synthetic results based on modeled assumptions.

