Japan PM Fumio Kishida Covid Positive Amid Spike In Cases In The Country

Tokyo:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Fumio Kishida, just returned from week-long vacation, was due to restart work on Monday.

He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

