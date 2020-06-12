Airlines Launch Legal Action Against UK Over Quarantine

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against UK government

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair on Friday said they have launched legal action against the UK government over its "flawed" 14-day quarantine introduced earlier this week in response to the coronavirus.

The three airlines said the policy will "have a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs" and they have asked for their judicial review "to be heard as soon as possible".

