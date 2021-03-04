Covid Cases Rising Again In Europe, Warns WHO

Copenhagen, Denmark:
The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
"Last week, new cases of Covid-19 in Europe grew nine percent to touch a little over one million. This ends a promising six-week decline in new cases with over half our region showing an increase in new infections," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)