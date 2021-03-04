Covid Cases Rising Again In Europe, Warns WHO

"Last week, new cases of Covid-19 in Europe grew nine percent to touch a little over one million," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.

"This ends a promising six-week decline in new cases," WHO said.

Copenhagen, Denmark:

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

