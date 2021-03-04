Covid Cases Rising Again In Europe, Warns WHO

"This ends a promising six-week decline in new cases," WHO said.

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"Last week, new cases of Covid-19 in Europe grew nine percent to touch a little over one million. This ends a promising six-week decline in new cases with over half our region showing an increase in new infections," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.

