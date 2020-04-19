Europe Coronavirus Death Count Reaches 1 Lakh: Report

With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic has killed 157,163 worldwide. (Representational)

Paris, France:

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,00,000 people in Europe, nearly two thirds of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Saturday at 1800 GMT. 

With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 157,163 worldwide. 

The tallies are collated using date collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

