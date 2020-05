Dmitry Peskov is being treated at a hospital in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is in hospital, news agencies reported.

"I am ill. I'm being treated," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax.

