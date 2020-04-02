COVID-19: Google Pledges USD 6.5 Million To Fight Misinformation

Google will provide USD 6.5 million in funding to fact-checkers (File)

In the current scenario, it is imperative to have access to accurate and reliable information, and for this, Google has pledged new funding to ensure people receive accurate information related to coronavirus.

Google will provide USD 6.5 million in funding to fact-checkers and nonprofits fighting misinformation around the world, with an immediate focus on coronavirus, the official blog notes. It is also making Google Trends data readily available in localised pages for reporters to understand how people are searching for COVID-19.

The company is also working on including a dedicated fact check section in the COVID-19 Google News experience to highlight articles that address potentially harmful health misinformation.