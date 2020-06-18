Global Coronavirus Death Count Crosses 4,50,000-Mark: Report

The coronavirus is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America (File)

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 4,50,000 on Thursday, after the count doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.

A total of 4,50,004 people have died from the disease out of 8,395,929 cases reported across the world since COVID-19 emerged in China late last year.

Europe has been the hardest-hit continent, with 1,90,120 deaths from 2,469,242 infections, but the pandemic is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America, which has recorded 86,706 deaths from 1,840,488 cases.

