More Than 475,000 Dead Worldwide Due To Coronavirus: Report

Europe remains the worst-hit region with 193,800 dead due to coronavirus. (Representational)

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus virus worldwide has surged past 475,000, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0625 GMT on Wednesday.

The death count has doubled in under two months and in total 477,117 fatalities have been recorded from 9,263,743 cases across the globe.

Europe remains the worst-hit region with 193,800 dead from 2,557,761 cases, but the pandemic is spreading rapidly through Latin America where 100,378 have died from 2,163,835 cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)