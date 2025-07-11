Satanic Rituals, Sex Abuse: US Top Cop's Daughter Accuses Him Of Torture

The daughter of a long-time New Jersey police chief has claimed that she was tortured and sexually abused "ritualistically" for over ten years by her father, neighbour, and others.

In a lawsuit, Courtney Tamagny shared how she survived sexual abuse by her father, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny, his neighbour Kevin Slevin, and a few others.

Speaking on the podcast 'We're All Insane' in April, Ms Tamagny said that generations of her father's "bloodline" had been part of a satanic cult with many of their neighbours in their town in North Jersey.

They allegedly ritually raped her and her siblings, trafficked children, and burned them alive in their local woods.

On the podcast, she claimed that the local cultists had "tunnels" that they would use to secretly carry out their rituals, which supposedly included "burnings" that would go on all night, "drum circles," and "taking kids' blood."

"Animal burnings, animal skins, and human burnings," she said on the show, claiming that a large portion of the alleged violence was meant to scare victims into silence.

Ms Tamagny added that she was also subjected to "satanic ritual abuse," bringing light to a world that is often hidden and dark.

According to the lawsuit, Ms Tamagny was allegedly abused from 2009, when she was only 4 years old, to 2020, when she was 15.

The 20-year-old alleged she was mistreated by her father and Slevin in their house, as well as by "ritualistic" worshippers in the woods close to their home. The father also allegedly threatened to kill her mother if she ever spoke up.

She was drugged, raped, threatened, trafficked, and tormented in nearby forested regions during "satanic rituals" performed by masked cult members, she added.

According to the lawsuit, Ms Tamagny's sisters were also allegedly abused by their father, who used drugs to make them drowsy before assaulting them while their mother was either away or wearing earplugs.

According to the lawsuit, the woman ignored the horrific events of the past until 2022, when genital pain treatment brought back memories. Later, an official abuse complaint was submitted by her therapist.

Since then, Ms Tamagny and her mother, Jeanne Tamagny, have gone public through podcasts, social media, and a Change.org petition demanding the New Jersey police chief's dismissal.

Her father, and the neighbour, Slevin, refuted allegations, saying they were thoroughly examined up to the federal level. Slevin has even filed a slander countersuit against Ms Tamagny, The New York Post reported.