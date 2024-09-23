Couple's 1.5 Million Pounds Mansion Left In Ruins By Previous Owner In UK

A couple's dream of owning a £1.5 million, approximately Rs 16.65 crore, mansion quickly turned into a nightmare when they found the previous owner stripped the property of its most valuable assets. Martin and Sarah Caton bought the home, Bochym Manor, in Cornwall, but were devastated to see it in ruins when they first moved in. They were eager to transform the estate into a wedding venue and holiday destination.

“I was distraught. It was like a warzone or like a tornado had shredded the place. He took pretty much every door handle, tiles off the wall, the locks were removed,” Mr Caton was quoted as saying by the Metro.

The once-majestic property, steeped in history, featured a Jacobean oak staircase and a walnut-panelled library. The 10-bedroom gothic-revival villa had 13 vacation houses on the estate, as well as hidden tunnels and antique stained-glass windows.

It was found stripped of doors, windows, fireplaces, floors and even plumbing and electrics. The stained-glass windows and the library's original panelling — carved by the same artisans who worked on the Houses of Parliament — had also been removed. The Catons further revealed the holiday homes were left gutted, and the estate's clock tower staircase had been torn out.

“There was some very random and bizarre destruction. I don't understand the mentality behind it – it's staggering that you can be that cruel actually,” Mr Caton told Metro.

The couple, who bought the property in 2014, have had to spend an additional £1.5 million to restore the mansion and its surrounding properties. They immediately reported the destruction to the police and Cornwall Council, sparking a nine-year legal battle.

Sellers are prohibited from removing fixtures and fittings without the consent of buyers, especially when dealing with a listed property like Bochym Manor. Despite these regulations, the previous owner, Mark Payne, dismantled and removed several key elements of the historic estate.

According to Metro, in 2015, Payne was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage, and violations of the Planning Act at his new home in Cumbria. Police recovered a few items, but the case stalled when Cornwall Council dropped it, citing concerns over proving Dr Payne had caused the damage. He was released without charge.

The Catons, using historic photographs of the property, provided evidence of what had been taken and presented it to the council again. External legal advice confirmed that there was enough evidence to pursue a case. However, the council declined to prosecute Payne, leaving the Catons baffled and frustrated.

After nearly a decade of legal wrangling, the Catons finally achieved a small victory earlier this year when the removed items were returned.