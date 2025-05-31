Couple Paid Up To Rs 56 Lakh For Each Of 28 Spots Booked For Wall Street </i>'Baraat'</i>

Varun Navani and Amanda Soll's extravagant baraat shut down Wall Street and gave New York a taste of a colourful Indian wedding celebrations.

The couple filed for as many as 28 permits to make this possible for their big day, as per the city records viewed by the New York Post. Mr Navani and Ms Soll spent between $25,000 (Rs 21 lakh) and $66,000 (Rs 56 lakh) per location to shut down Wall Street for the special occasion.

A video of the grand Indian wedding celebration was shared on Instagram by DJ AJ. "We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat- who would've ever thought? Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic," the DJ wrote.

In the video, which has garnered over 2 million views so far, people, dressed in their traditional best, are seen grooving to the peppy beats of dhol and electrifying music.

Who Are Varun Navani And Amanda Soll?

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Mr Navani is the CEO of Artificial Intelligence platform Rolai, while Ms Soll is the director of legal compliance and risk management at MasterCard. The couple hails from Boston, Massachusetts.

As per their wedding page on The Knot, the couple's wedding festivities kicked off on May 23 at the Conrad hotel. This was followed by a Sangeet ceremony at The Glasshouse.

On May 24, the celebrations started with brunch and tea at the Conrad. The couple also hosted a reception for their guests.

For the big day, Mr Navani picked a finely tailored sherwani, layered with pearl necklaces. Meanwhile, his bride looked stunning in a deep red Sabyasachi lehenga.

Another round of breakfast was organised by the couple on May 25 before their Jewish wedding. It was held at Cipriani, followed by an after-party at Slate.