'Cost Of Trade War Can Become Expensive For Both Sides': Germany To US

"The costs of a trade war do not fall on one side but can become expensive for both sides," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

White Press Secretary after press briefing on Tariffs.
Berlin:

Germany warned Wednesday that trade wars hurt "both sides" as Europe's biggest economy braces for US President Donald Trump to announce wide-ranging new "Liberation Day" tariffs.

"The costs of a trade war do not fall on one side but can become expensive for both sides," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, while adding that Berlin was "ready and willing to negotiate at the European level with the United States" to avoid such a dispute.

