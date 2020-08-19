COVID-19 Cases In Americas Reach 11.5 Million: WHO Official

The biggest drivers of the case counts are United States and Brazil: Carissa Etienne (Representational)

Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 4,00,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Ms Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13% of the world's population.

The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.

