Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute of India hopes to launch Covid vaccine for children.

The world's largest producer of vaccines, Serum Institute of India (SII), hopes to launch the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told an industry conference.

