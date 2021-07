AstraZeneca said that the company's COVID-19 vaccine generated $1.2 billion in sales. (File)

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca said Thursday that its Covid vaccine generated $1.2 billion (1.0 billion euros) in sales in the first half of the year.

The group added in a results statement that it shipped about 319 million doses worldwide during the period, which included $572 million of sales in Europe and $455 million in emerging markets.

