'Lied To World About Danger': US State Sues China's Leaders Over COVID-19

Missouri as of Tuesday had reported 189 COVID-19 deaths. (Representational)

The US state of Missouri on Tuesday sued China's leadership over the COVID-19 coronavirus, seeking damages over what it described as deliberate deception and insufficient action to stop the pandemic.

The first-of-a-kind state lawsuit comes amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump to focus on Beijing's role, amid criticism of his own handling of the crisis.

Missouri, led by Trump's Republican Party, filed a lawsuit in a federal court seeking an unspecified amount in damages and an injunction on continuing actions by China that are alleged to include hoarding of protective equipment.

"The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers and did little to stop the spread of the disease," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

"They must be held accountable for their actions," he said.

The lawsuit's chances of success are far from certain as US law, under the principle of sovereign immunity, generally forbids court action against foreign governments.

Missouri addressed the issue by suing the ruling Communist Party, arguing that it is not formally an organ of the Chinese state.

Citing an estimate that Missouri may lose tens of billions of dollars due to the virus and action to prevent it, the lawsuit accused the Chinese Communist Party of being in "knowing, willful and in reckless disregard of the rights of the state and its residents."

The lawsuit pointed to Chinese authorities' early suppression of news of the virus when it broke out in Wuhan, including detentions of whistleblowers.

It also noted that China initially said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

Despite Trump's heavy criticism of China, his administration has been lukewarm about efforts to take action against Beijing, mindful that the Asian power is a major source of masks and other medical supplies desperately needed by the United States.

Under its conservative leadership, Missouri has imposed fewer COVID-19 restrictions than most US states, including allowing businesses to remain open as long as they limit the number of people present and ensure space between them.

Missouri as of Tuesday had reported 189 COVID-19 deaths, half of them in St. Louis.

World 24,95,667 Cases 16,66,165 Active 6,58,258 Recovered 1,71,244 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,95,667 and 1,71,244 have died; 16,66,165 are active cases and 6,58,258 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm.

India 18,985 1329 Cases 15,122 867 Active 3,260 418 Recovered 603 44 Deaths In India, there are 18,985 confirmed cases including 603 deaths. The number of active cases is 15,122 and 3,260 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 514 Pune 134 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 22 Nagpur 17 Latur 8 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Osmanabad 4 Buldhana 4 Jalgaon 2 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 3801 4669 466 3865 392 572 65 232 9 Delhi District Cases South 175 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 66 New Delhi 56 South East 33 South West 24 West 23 East 17 North East 9 North West 6 Details Awaited* 1506 2081 78 1603 431 141 47 2 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 79 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 10 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 1901 2066 215 1858 180 131 25 77 10 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 104 Jodhpur 55 Bhilwara 27 Tonk 20 Jhunjhunu 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 6 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 1252 1576 98 1346 65 205 22 25 11 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 1313 1540 55 1337 53 127 76 2 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Madurai 24 Theni 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 12 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Vellore 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Perambalur 1 Details Awaited* 913 1520 43 1046 457 46 17 2 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 22 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Baghpat 3 Pratapgarh 3 Jaunpur 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Mathura 2 Banda 2 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Moradabad 1 Prayagraj 1 Hardoi 1 Budaun 1 Bijnor 1 Barabanki 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 989 1294 118 1134 104 140 11 20 3 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 173 Warangal Urban 23 Nizamabad 23 Suryapet 16 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Ranga Reddy 15 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Nalgonda 11 Adilabad 10 Karimnagar 9 Mahabubnagar 8 Kamareddy 8 Sangareddy 7 Vikarabad 5 Jagitial 4 Nirmal 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Peddapalli 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Kumuram Bheem Asifabad 1 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 555 919 46 706 44 190 23 2 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 57 Spsr Nellore 42 Guntur 38 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. 27 Prakasam 24 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatanam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 465 757 35 639 29 96 4 22 2 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 59 Mysuru 34 Chikkaballapura 10 Bidar 10 Uttara Kannada 10 Dakshina Kannada 8 Belagavi 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkote 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Tumakuru 2 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 240 415 20 284 16 114 3 17 1 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 149 Kannur 51 Ernakulam 26 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 14 Kozhikode 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Thrissur 12 Idukki 10 Kollam 8 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 81 408 6 114 291 21 3 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 37 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 7 24 Paraganas North 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 289 392 53 307 46 73 7 12 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Budgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 4 Rajouri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 252 368 18 292 3 71 15 5 Haryana District Cases Nuh 38 Gurugram 35 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 105 254 21 124 127 40 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr) 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Barnala 1 Details Awaited* 159 245 26 190 18 39 8 16 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 82 114 18 70 18 42 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 32 74 6 49 6 24 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 17 Nainital 4 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Haridwar 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 18 46 2 28 18 7 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 43 46 4 44 4 0 2 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 26 39 22 16 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 26 36 11 25 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 35 15 19 2 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 8 26 13 13 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 4 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 6 16 1 5 1 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 Details Awaited* 10 11 10 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 0 7 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 0 1 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)