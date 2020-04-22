US Senate Approves $480 Billion Pandemic Relief Plan For Small Businesses

Coronavirus has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless. (Representational)

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a bipartisan, $480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the coronavirus crisis.

The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, now heads to the House of Representatives where a vote could occur as early as Thursday.

The effort is the government's latest massive cash injection to prop up a collapsing economy amid struggles to contain a pandemic that has killed 43,000 Americans and left some 22 million people jobless.

