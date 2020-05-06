US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Has No Evidence On Virus Lab Leak: China

China said Mike Pompeo "doesn't have any" evidence on virus lab origin. (FILE)

China on Wednesday hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he "doesn't have any" evidence.

"I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians, who lie for their own domestic political ends," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

