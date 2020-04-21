US Reports 1,433 New COVID-19 Deaths, Count Surpasses 42,000-Mark: Report

The US has recorded more than 7.84,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak. (Representational)

Washington:

The coronavirus death toll in the United States -- the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic -- has climbed by 1,433 in the past 24 hours to reach 42,094, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Monday.

New York is the epicenter of the US outbreak, though it seems the state may have endured the worst of the crisis.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that 478 deaths had been recorded in the previous 24 hours, the lowest total in more than two weeks.

