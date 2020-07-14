US Records Nearly 60,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours: Report

411 deaths were reported in the country, bringing the total to 135,582. (Representational)

The United States on Monday confirmed 59,222 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest-hit by the global pandemic, at more than 3.36 million, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

Another 411 deaths were reported, bringing that total toll to 135,582.

The country has seen a resurgence of cases in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California.

That uptick has prompted some states to backtrack on loosening their anti-virus restrictions -- or to reinstate tougher measures.

On Monday, California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hair salons and houses of worship to stem the spread.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)