Coronavirus Epidemic 'On Descent', Says New York Governor

"We are past the high point," Andrew Cuomo said. (File)

The coronavirus outbreak in New York - epicenter of the epidemic in the United States - is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Andrew Cuomo told a press conference.

"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)