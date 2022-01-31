New York City To Deliver Free Antiviral Pills To Covid Patients

New York will provide free antiviral pills to people who test positive and are at higher risk from Covid.

New York City will provide free antiviral pills, home-delivered, to people who test positive and are at higher risk from Covid-19, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday.

"We want to make sure that no one with Covid has to move throughout the city," Adams said at a press briefing in the Bronx. "We want you to take advantage of this."

Both oral anti-viral medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration -- paxlovid from Pfizer Inc. and molnupiravir from Merck & Co. -- will be available in limited quantities, according a City Hall press release. They will be delivered in partnership with Alto Pharmacy.

Adams said that the omicron surge that again made New York City the U.S. epicenter for Covid-19 had receded considerably.

Average daily reported infections over last week are just above 5,000, according to city data, compared with a 28-day average of more than 20,500. Daily hospitalizations have fallen to an average of 267 compared with a 28-day average of 659.

As the surge has fallen around New York, the city now has one of the state's lowest rates of infection.



