"US Praying For You": Melania Trump To Boris Johnson's Pregnant Fiancee

Boris Johnson is recovering from COVID-19 after spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.

'US Praying For You': Melania Trump To Boris Johnson's Pregnant Fiancee

Melania Trump called Carrie Symonds to wish the couple a speedy recovery from the coronavirus

London:

US First Lady Melania Trump called Carrie Symonds, the pregnant fiance of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to wish the couple a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, a White House statement said on Thursday.

Johnson is recovering from COVID-19 after spending several days in intensive care with the disease. Symonds said on April 4 she had suffered the main symptoms of the coronavirus but was on the mend.

"Mrs. Trump expressed well wishes for Ms. Symonds and Prime Minister Johnson, and noted that the United States was praying for their speedy and full recoveries," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Boris JohnsonMelania TrumpCoronavirus
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter