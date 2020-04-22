Day After Historic Crash, US Oil Prices Rebound At $10.01 Per Barrel

Futures of US benchmark contract West Texas Intermediate for delivery in May ended at $10.01 a barrel after finishing Monday's session at -$37.63 a barrel.

Day After Historic Crash, US Oil Prices Rebound At $10.01 Per Barrel

WTI futures for delivery in June plunged 43 percent to $11.57 a barrel. (Representational)

New York:

A day after its historic slide into negative territory amid a supply glut, US oil futures finished in positive territory Tuesday although the market remained under heavy pressure.

Futures of US benchmark contract West Texas Intermediate for delivery in May ended at $10.01 a barrel after finishing Monday's session at -$37.63 a barrel.

But WTI futures for delivery in June plunged 43 percent to $11.57 a barrel, the lowest ever since the contract was established in 1983.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
US oil pricesOil pricesUS

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com