Watch: CNN's Richard Quest Reveals On Live TV He Has Coronavirus

Coronavirus: CNN's Richard Quest presents the flagship show "Quest Means Business".

Richard Quest, CNN's top presenter and international business correspondent, has tested positive for coronavirus, the television journalist announced on TV and on social media on Monday. "I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Richard Quest, who presents the channel's flagship international business programme, "Quest Means Business", revealed on air on Monday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Over the weekend, I was tested and I have been diagnosed as having the coronavirus. Yup, I've got positive diagnosis for COVID-19. I am grateful and thankful that I don't seem to have any of the horrific symptoms of the others. I just have a nasty cough which, thankfully tonight because of our excellent technical staff, you haven't heard me too much spluttering away," Richard Quest, dressed in a grey blazer, white shirt and a tie, informed his viewers from his room in New York.

.@RichardQuest reveals he has tested positive for Covid-19, in tonight's #profitablemoment. "I feel fine, I feel good," he says. "As long as I can... you and I will still get together at this time and have a good chat about the economic side of what's going on." pic.twitter.com/WfDhzgCh9X — Quest Means Business (@questCNN) April 20, 2020

He said he has no other classic symptoms of the infection, such as fever, shortness of breath and fatigue. Saying that he is lucky and blessed, the veteran TV presenter said in an Instagram video, "Doctors say I'll make a full recovery and indeed, I am well on the way."

He said he took the COVID-19 test after he had cough over the weekend.

I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms - just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives. — Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 20, 2020

In the beginning of this month, Chris Cuomo, another top CNN anchor, too was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States - the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic - climbed by 1,433 in 24 hours to reach 42,094, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed on Monday.

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.