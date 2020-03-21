US Vice President, Wife To Be Tested For COVID-19 After Staffer Infected

One of Mr Pence's office staffers has been contracted with the illness. (File)

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he and his wife would be tested for coronavirus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Mr Pence said that there was little reason to believe he had been exposed to the employee, who has not been to the White House since Monday.

However, he said, "Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

