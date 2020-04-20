In Russia, A Black Market For HIV Drug For COVID-19 Treatment

More than 20 trials around the world are testing Kaletra as a COVID-19 treatment. (Representational)

A black market has developed in Russia for an antiviral HIV drug explored as a possible treatment for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to sellers, HIV activists and the head of the drug's main Russian producer.

More than 20 trials around the world are testing Kaletra as a COVID-19 treatment or post-exposure prophylaxis.

Russia's Health Ministry recommended it as a possible treatment for COVID-19 at the end of January after reports from China that it was beneficial, but later added that its efficacy was uncertain.

That did not deter speculators who bet that shortages of the drug, also produced as a generic in Russia under the name Kalidavir, might arise as the coronavirus spread.

"Three months ago, people were buying Kaletra from us without much enthusiasm for 900 roubles ($12) a box," one online trader of HIV drugs said.

"Now, anticipating (supply) interruptions, people are buying between 100 and 700 boxes from us, at 3,800 roubles a box. Mainly, people are buying (Kaletra) with the aim of reselling it for a very high price."

Resellers can get 7,000-8,000 roubles per box, the trader said - and that frenzy is worrying some HIV-positive people.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, and on Monday it reported a daily rise of 4,268 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 47,121.

Kaletra, as with many other prescription-only HIV treatments in Russia, is purchased in bulk by the government and distributed to registered HIV patients for free.

But interruptions in supplies of these drugs are not uncommon, so many top up their stocks privately, from pharmacies. People who do not have a Russian passport and others who prefer to stay out of the official system for various reasons also rely on private supplies.

'120 CALLS A DAY'

The director of H-Clinic in St. Petersburg, which specialises in infectious diseases and keeps a stock to cover those needs, said his pharmacy had been flooded with calls in recent weeks from worried HIV patients.

"We have a van coming from the pharmaceutical company, and everything in it has already been claimed in orders," Andrei Skvortsov said. "There were up to 120 calls a day."

The pharmacy's supplies of the generic, Kalidavir, were stable, he said, but the distributor of Kaletra had told him the delivery would be the pharmacy's last because of the need to redirect it for state tenders.

The Health Ministry did not respond to questions about the drug's resale online or possible shortages.

It first instructed doctors to use Kaletra's combined components, lopinavir and ritonavir, to treat COVID-19 on Jan. 29, based on studies of the treatment of other coronaviruses, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Produced in Russia by R-Pharm under a deal with the US drug maker and patent-holder AbbVie Inc, Kaletra is supplied in smaller quantities to some pharmacies and AIDS clinics.

Just 34 packs were sold by such pharmacies in March last year, compared to over 1,500 in March 2020, market research firm Alpharm said.

One HIV activist in central Russia said speculators were trying to buy Kaletra from HIV patients, for 3,000 roubles a box.

The activist, who asked to share only his first name, Alexei, runs a 'back-up medicine cabinet' together with a network of patients across 20 cities, stockpiling leftover drugs to distribute them to those in need when shortages appear.

BLACK MARKET

"Messages and calls started coming in from people saying they were ready to purchase these medicines," Alexei said.

"They are resellers and middlemen ... They are ready to buy everything, down to the last box. We tell them to shove off."

R-Pharm chief executive Alexei Repik said for the first time instances were being seen of Kaletra being sold illegally in pharmacies without a prescription.

"It used not to feature at all, because ... the medicine was previously only needed by HIV patients," he said.

Repik said police had notified R-Pharm at least twice of seizures of illegally obtained Kaletra.

R-Pharm assists police in tracing the provenance of drugs being sold illegally, he said, because black market sales of any drug meant patients who truly needed it were losing out.

Kaletra's side-effects most commonly include stomach upset and nausea, but it can also lead to liver and heart rhythm problems, meaning it could be dangerous to self-prescribe, he said.

But Repik did not expect shortages, because R-Pharm was boosting production to cope with expected demand from doctors prescribing Kaletra for coronavirus as well as HIV.

"But of course no one can predict the full scale of the epidemic," he added.

Chinese doctors in Wuhan, where the new coronavirus originated, described the drug as beneficial last week although another study questioned its effectiveness.

Kaletra stops the HIV virus growing and replicating. Repik said it had been recommended for the new coronavirus based on past experience with other coronaviruses and preliminary data.

"(But) it is important to understand that, for now, 100% proven antiviral medicines - medicines that directly attack the (new) coronavirus specifically - they don't exist, because studies are still ongoing."

World 24,17,936 Cases 16,16,547 Active 6,35,323 Recovered 1,66,066 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,17,936 and 1,66,066 have died; 16,16,547 are active cases and 6,35,323 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 5:48 pm.

India 17,656 1540 Cases 14,255 960 Active 2,842 540 Recovered 559 40 Deaths In India, there are 17,656 confirmed cases including 559 deaths. The number of active cases is 14,255 and 2,842 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 514 Pune 134 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 22 Nagpur 17 Latur 8 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Osmanabad 4 Buldhana 4 Jalgaon 2 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 3335 4203 552 3473 398 507 142 223 12 Delhi District Cases South 175 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 66 New Delhi 56 South East 33 South West 24 West 23 East 17 North East 9 North West 6 Details Awaited* 1428 2003 110 1668 290 218 45 2 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 79 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 10 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 1686 1851 247 1678 226 106 12 67 9 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 1258 1485 78 1284 74 127 74 4 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 104 Jodhpur 55 Bhilwara 27 Tonk 20 Jhunjhunu 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 6 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 1154 1478 127 1281 124 183 14 3 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Madurai 24 Theni 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 12 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Vellore 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Perambalur 1 Details Awaited* 870 1477 105 1051 59 411 46 15 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 22 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Baghpat 3 Pratapgarh 3 Jaunpur 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Mathura 2 Banda 2 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Moradabad 1 Prayagraj 1 Hardoi 1 Budaun 1 Bijnor 1 Barabanki 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 871 1176 92 1030 71 129 21 17 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 174 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 17 Ranga Reddy 17 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 9 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Nirmal 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Peddapalli 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 509 873 29 662 22 190 4 21 3 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 57 Spsr Nellore 42 Guntur 38 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. 27 Prakasam 24 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatanam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 430 722 119 610 64 92 50 20 5 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 149 Kannur 51 Ernakulam 26 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 14 Kozhikode 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Thrissur 12 Idukki 10 Kollam 8 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 75 402 2 129 270 13 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 59 Mysuru 34 Chikkaballapura 10 Bidar 10 Uttara Kannada 10 Dakshina Kannada 8 Belagavi 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkote 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Tumakuru 2 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 220 395 11 268 2 111 7 16 2 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Budgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 4 Rajouri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 234 350 9 289 4 56 5 5 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 37 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 7 24 Paraganas North 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 236 339 29 261 25 66 4 12 Haryana District Cases Nuh 38 Gurugram 35 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 84 233 143 87 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr) 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Barnala 1 Details Awaited* 133 219 172 31 16 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 64 96 10 52 5 42 5 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 26 68 7 43 7 24 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 17 Nainital 4 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Haridwar 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 16 44 2 33 11 2 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 39 42 7 40 7 0 2 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 26 39 22 16 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 26 36 11 25 1 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 35 17 17 5 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 8 26 3 13 13 3 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 4 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 5 15 1 4 1 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 Details Awaited* 10 11 10 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 0 7 1 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)