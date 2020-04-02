France Records 471 More Coronavirus Hospital Deaths In Single Day

Coronavirus: The French figures include only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes

France Records 471 More Coronavirus Hospital Deaths In Single Day

France's total number of hospital deaths from the coronavirus epidemic has risen to 4,503. (File)

Paris:

France today reported 471 more deaths in hospital from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country from the coronavirus epidemic to 4,503.

The French figures include only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes. However, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that an initial count had shown 884 people had died in old people's homes since the epidemic began.

