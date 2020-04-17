"Not Even Close": Donald Trump Says China Virus Cases "Far Higher" Than Admitted

Coronavirus: Officials said they had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in the city, which has suffered the vast majority of China's officially recognized fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday said China's real death toll from coronavirus was "far higher," even after officials issued a new count sharply raising the number of dead in Wuhan, where the pandemic began.

"China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close!" Trump tweeted.

He appeared to be referring to Wuhan's abrupt increase in the number of deaths by 50 percent, though not "doubling," as Trump claimed.

The new toll followed growing world doubts about Chinese transparency.

