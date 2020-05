UK is just behind Europe's worst-hit country Italy. (File)

The UK on Saturday announced 621 more deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, taking the overall cumulative number of deaths to 28,131, just behind Europe's worst-hit country Italy.

The government said that 182,260 people had tested positive for COVID-19, up 4,806 on Friday. But hospital admissions had fallen, it added.

