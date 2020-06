Coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening around the globe, said WHO. (Representational)

The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening around the globe, warning against complacency.

"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

