Why US Claims WHO Is Becoming A Tool Of 'Chinese Propaganda'

US claims that World Health Organisation has become a tool of the "Chinese propaganda"

The World Health Organisation has become a tool of the "Chinese propaganda", the Trump administration has alleged, asserting that the global health agency has lost all its credibility during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

US President Donald Trump recently announced he would put a hold on America's funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing the UN health body of becoming "China-centric" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The United States is the largest contributor to the Geneva-headquartered world body.

"The problem with the WHO is that they've lost all credibility during this crisis," US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Tuesday.

"It's not like the WHO has been a highly-credible organisation for many years. The United States spends over half a billion dollars on the WHO. China spends about USD 40 million dollars on the WHO, about one-tenth of what the US spends, and yet the WHO has become a tool of Chinese propaganda," he alleged.

Mr O'Brien said that on January 14, the WHO assured the US that there was no human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19, that well into the public health crisis in China, that turned out to be utterly false.

In February, the WHO criticized travel restrictions that were being placed on travel from China and other hotspots, not just by the US, but by other countries, he said.

"That turned out to be totally improper advice, and has been rejected by the public health professionals," he noted.

On March 11, the WHO came out with non-medical advice and said that the Communist Party of China''s reaction to the virus has been an "amazing achievement" in containing it. And of now, the virus is in at least 184 countries, he said.

"So if that's an amazing achievement, I don''t know what is. So we''ve got a real credibility problem with the WHO," he said.

The United States is working with friends and allies to see if it can be reformed, he said.

"But one thing we will do, even though we've suspended funding, we're going to make sure that the taxpayer dollars of hard-working Americans that they want to see help our friends and partners and folks around the world who need it, we''re going to make sure those dollars get delivered directly to countries, directly to the non-governmental organizations, the Red Cross, places that are fighting this disease on the front line," Mr O'Brien said.

"Unfortunately, the WHO has just lost credibility at this point, and you know, instead of stopping, when you hit rock bottom, you stop digging. But the WHO today, apparently, is going to keep digging," he said.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 45,000 lives and infected over 824,000 people in the US. Globally, the virus has killed 177,445 people and infected over 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

World 25,63,480 Cases 17,04,478 Active 6,81,582 Recovered 1,77,420 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 25,63,480 and 1,77,420 have died; 17,04,478 are active cases and 6,81,582 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 7:56 am.

India 19,984 1383 Cases 15,474 715 Active 3,870 618 Recovered 640 50 Deaths In India, there are 19,984 confirmed cases including 640 deaths. The number of active cases is 15,474 and 3,870 have recovered as on April 22, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 173 Pune 51 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Nagpur 15 Thane 14 Ahmednagar 11 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 2 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Nashik 1 Aurangabad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Gondia 1 Sindhudurg 1 Details Awaited* 4862 5218 552 4245 383 722 150 251 19 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 4 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 2099 2178 239 1949 212 139 8 90 19 Delhi District Cases South 77 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 3 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 2005 2156 75 1498 611 180 47 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 36 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 16 Tonk 9 Jhunjhunu 8 Churu 6 Ajmer 5 Bharatpur 3 Dungarpur 3 Alwar 3 Pratapgarh 2 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Sikar 1 Pali 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Details Awaited* 1539 1659 83 1404 58 230 25 25 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 69 Coimbatore 33 Tirunelveli 30 Dindigul 25 Erode 25 Namakkal 19 Theni 12 Karur 11 Madurai 11 Thiruvarur 9 Tiruppur 8 Thoothukudi 6 Salem 6 Virudhunagar 5 Sivaganga 5 Kanniyakumari 5 Tiruvannamalai 4 Villupuram 4 Kanchipuram 4 Nagapattinam 3 Ramanathapuram 2 Vellore 2 Tiruchirappalli 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 1296 1596 76 943 635 178 18 1 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 65 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 5 Bhopal 4 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 1467 1552 67 1328 44 148 21 76 2 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Meerut 12 Agra 11 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Ghazipur 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Varanasi 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 1218 1294 110 1134 108 140 20 2 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 813 928 55 711 51 194 4 23 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 747 757 35 639 29 96 4 22 2 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 58 Kannur 25 Ernakulam 18 Pathanamthitta 14 Kozhikode 6 Malappuram 6 Thiruvananthapuram 6 Thrissur 5 Idukki 3 Kottayam 3 Palakkad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Wayanad 1 Details Awaited* 276 427 19 117 3 307 16 3 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 388 423 31 335 28 73 15 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 38 Mysuru 11 Uttar Kannad 9 Chikballapur 9 Dakshin Kannad 4 Kalaburagi 3 Udupi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Chitradurga 1 Dharwad 1 Kodagu 1 Tumakuru 1 Details Awaited* 333 418 10 272 129 17 17 1 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 17 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 329 380 12 294 2 81 10 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 25 Faridabad 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Ambala 1 Hisar 1 Sonipat 1 Palwal 1 Details Awaited* 210 254 124 127 3 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 9 Hoshiarpur 5 Jalandhar 5 Amritsar 2 Ludhiana 2 Patiala 1 Details Awaited* 203 245 190 39 1 16 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 111 126 13 82 13 42 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 76 79 5 54 5 24 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 39 46 27 19 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 45 45 42 0 3 1 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 36 39 22 16 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 29 36 10 26 1 0 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 31 35 15 19 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 11 27 1 13 14 1 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 5 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 6 16 5 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases Details Awaited* 12 12 1 11 1 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 0 7 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 6 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 0 2 0 Tripura District Cases Details Awaited* 2 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 0 1 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)