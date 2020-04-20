"Warning From Day One, COVID-19 A Devil That Everyone Should Fight": WHO

"We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

'Warning From Day One, COVID-19 A Devil That Everyone Should Fight': WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus faced criticism from US over initially downplaying coronavirus (File)

Geneva:

The World Health Organization insisted on Monday that it had been warning from the very start about the dangers of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 164,000 people globally.

"We have been warning from day one that this is a devil that everyone should fight," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing in Geneva, after facing scathing criticism from Washington which has accused the agency of initially downplaying the pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
WHO on coronavirusCoronavirus crisisCoronavirus pandemic
Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

