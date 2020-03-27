Coronavirus Infections Top 5,00,000 Worldwide

The coronavirus crisis has been spreading exponentially around the world

There are more than half a million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1920 GMT.

At least 501,556 infections have been recorded across 182 countries, including 22,920 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalisation.

