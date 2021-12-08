Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 6,822 Fresh Covid Cases, 220 Deaths

Covid cases in India: The overall recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent. (File)

India recorded 6,822 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, making it the lowest daily spike in coronavirus cases in 558 days. This took the active caseload to 95,014 cases -- the lowest in 554 days. India's active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and are currently at 0.27% which is the lowest since March 2020.

India also reported 220 deaths, taking the total fatalities in the country to 4,73,757.

The overall recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020 as India logged 10,004 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,79,612.

India's Omicron tally is steadily rising with fresh cases of the worrisome variant in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi. Seven in Maharashtra, nine in Jaipur and a man in Delhi were found positive with the variant, taking the total count in the country to 21.

A total of 128.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now in India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.78 per cent.

