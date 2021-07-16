Delta Covid Variant, Now Dominant Worldwide, Drives US Deaths Surge

Washington:
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide and is driving a surge of deaths around the United States, almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said Friday.
Cases of COVID-19 are up 70% over the previous week and deaths are up 26%, with most of the surge occuring in counties with below average vaccination rates, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing.
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," she said.
