Coronavirus Cost Global Tourism $460 Billion In January-June: United Nations

The number of people travelling plunged in the first six months of 2020, UN said (File)

The coronavirus crisis cost the global tourism sector $460 billion in lost revenue during the first six months of 2020 as the number of people travelling plunged, the UN said Tuesday.

The amount of revenue lost between January and June is "around five times the loss in international tourism receipts recorded in 2009 amid the global economic and financial crisis," the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization said in a statement.

