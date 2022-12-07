China Announces Loosening Of Covid Curbs, Days After Rare Protests

Positive Covid cases can now quarantine at home.

China on Wednesday announced a broad loosening of Covid restrictions, saying some positive cases can now quarantine at home and scaling down mandatory PCR testing requirements.

Under the new guidelines unveiled by Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC), "asymptomatic infected persons and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation are generally isolated at home" and the country will "further reduce the scope of nucleic acid testing and reduce testing frequency".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)