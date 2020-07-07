Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tested positive for coronavirus.

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who gained nationwide recognition for her handling of turbulent anti-racism protests, tested positive Monday for coronavirus.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," Bottoms tweeted.

In an interview with CNN, she explained that she and her husband, who also tested positive, had decided to get tested because he had been sleeping more than normal since Thursday.

"I'm still in a state of shock because I don't have any idea how we were exposed," Bottoms said.

She also experienced light symptoms -- a mild headache and dry cough -- but attributed them to allergies.

Bottoms propelled herself to national prominence with a spellbinding speech on May 29 when protests in her city turned destructive as people raged about the police killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

She has since been mentioned as a potential running mate for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The US is the world's hardest-hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths. It has reported almost 3 million COVID-19 cases over 130,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economic power has experienced a resurgence of the virus since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic reopenings.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)