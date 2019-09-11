Considering Ban On Flavored Vaping Products, Says Donald Trump

Severe lung disease in the US that has claimed at least 6 lives, amid outbreak of vaping products.

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his administration was considering a ban on flavored vaping products, amid a growing outbreak of severe lung disease in the US that has claimed at least six lives.

"It's causing a lot of problems," the president told reporters at the White House, where he was accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and acting Food and Drug Administration head Norman Sharpless.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.