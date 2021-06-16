'Computer Issue' Grounds Southwest Airlines In US: Regulator

Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations, a company spokesman said (File)

US carrier Southwest Airlines grounded its flights on Tuesday due to a problem with its reservation system, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

"The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue," the regulator said on Twitter.

The problem is the second in a 24-hour stretch for the domestic-focused carrier, which delayed more than 1,400 flights across the United States on Monday due to problem with a third-party weather data provider.

At 1950 GMT, Southwest said on Twitter it was ramping back up after the outage.

"Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon," a company spokesman said in an email to AFP.

"Our teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and customer impact."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)