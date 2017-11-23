Colorado Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced To 472 Years In Prison

A 31-year-old child sex trafficker in Colorado will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 472 years in jail, believed to be the longest-ever sentence for a human trafficking case in US history.Brock Franklin was found guilty on 30 counts including human trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, child prostitution, and kidnapping by an Arapahoe County jury in March, FOX 31 Denver reported.He was sentenced on Tuesday to 472 years in prison for operating a prostitution ring that preyed on young girls and women, the report said.He was originally indicted by a grand jury in 2015.Prosecutors said he used drugs and violence to control young girls and routinely forced them to have sex with him, and sold their services online."A 400-year sentence sends a strong message across the country that we're not going to tolerate this kind of violence to women and vulnerable populations," Janet Drake with the Colorado Attorney General's office told the channel.In addition, five of six of Franklin's associates accused of taking part in the scheme, received sanctions of their own, ranging from deferred sentences to an 18-year prison term. In the sixth case, charges were dismissed, Denver-based Westword.com reported.Brehannah Leary, one of Franklin's alleged victims, said he "deserves every single minute in those walls."Police say the crimes took place at various hotels across the greater Denver region."I can't begin to even explain what he did to my life," Leary told the court.The defense team behind Franklin originally asked for the minimum sentence, 96 years behind bars, but prosecutors pushed for more.