Colombian President Calls Female Journalists 'Dolls Of The Mafia'

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro is facing criticism from press freedom groups after some comments made about female reporters, calling them "dolls of the mafia" in one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in South America.

Without a hint of irony, Petro made the statement at the August 30 inauguration of Colombia's new human rights ombud Iris Marin -- the first woman to hold the job.

Petro, the South American country's first-ever leftist president, has often bristled at criticism from the media, which he has accused of conspiring with armed groups, business tycoons or other powerful figures.

Some say he has now gone too far in a country where dozens of threats and attacks of various types are reported against women reporters every year.

In his address, Petro had railed against "the (women) journalists of power, the 'dolls of the mafia,'" who he said had pilloried 2019-2021 protests against the rightwing government that preceded him.

Petro, who was a lawmaker at the time, had supported those demonstrations.

It is not clear why he targeted women reporters specifically.

Criticism was swift, and Petro tried to explain that he had been speaking of "female journalists from the establishment... hired by dark powers" in a statement that did little to quell the outrage.

Marin later said "there is no room for stigmatization" of female journalists in Colombia.

"Nothing justifies it."

'Reinforces gender stereotypes'

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) describes Colombia as "one of the most dangerous countries on the continent for journalists," with two murdered so far this year.

The FLIP Press Freedom Foundation says Petro's statements were being used as a basis for online content "that is violent or reinforces gender stereotypes."

The foundation has reported 171 cases of threats and attacks -- the exact nature of which it did not specify -- against female reporters since last year.

Petro has on occasion singled out journalists with accusations that have included them allying with rightwing paramilitary groups to "unleash a genocide."

"We observe with concern a strained climate for journalistic work in Colombia, exacerbated... by Petro's excessive expressions," said Carlos Jornet of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA).

Petro is not the only Latin American leader to have an antagonistic relationship with the press.

Other notable examples include Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and past presidents such as Rafael Correa of Ecuador and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

The "dolls" comment was, however, the Colombian leader's first attack on journalists based on their gender.

"Stigmatization kills, shortens lives, shortens dreams, shortens careers..." Colombian journalist and newscaster Claudia Palacios said in a video sent to AFP about Petro's comments.

Several other news figures have condemned the statements which sparked a furious online debate in the country.

Approached by AFP, the presidency insisted it "recognizes the key role women journalists play in strengthening democracy and building public debate."

On Monday, Petro signed a decree -- a first for the Americas -- that would prevent public servants -- including himself -- from "stigmatizing" journalists.

But what could have been a reconciliatory moment was upended when the president used the launch to once again take aim at none other than the media.

In his address, Petro accused journalists of vilifying him for defending himself against media "slander."

"A missed opportunity," reacted FLIP director Jonathan Bock after the event.

On Tuesday, a petition was filed with Colombia's Council of State -- the highest court for administrative matters -- for an order directing Petro to apologize for his "dolls of the mafia" statement.

