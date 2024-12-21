Colombian Lawmaker Caught Vaping In Parliament During Healthcare Debate, Apologises After Backlash

A Colombian lawmaker has apologised after she was caught on camera vaping during a meeting of the country's parliament to discuss healthcare reforms. According to USA Today, Cathy Juvinao, a Green Alliance Party member representing the city of Bogota, was seen on camera using a vape pen as she was about to address the legislative body during Tuesday's session debating changes to health policy. In the video, shared on X, the congresswoman can be seen using the vape before noticing the cameras and then quickly exhaling and putting the device away.

Take a look below:

A Colombian lawmaker got caught on camera vaping during a health reform meeting😂 pic.twitter.com/2ccHB4muPh — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 20, 2024

The video quickly circulated online, prompting the congresswoman to apologise on social media. In her post, Ms Juvinao acknowledged her lapse in judgement and vowed not to repeat the behaviour. "I apologize to the citizens for what happened yesterday in the plenary session. I will not join the bad example that is currently dominating public discourse and it will not be repeated," she wrote in Spanish.

"Rest assured that today I will continue to fight from the House with the same arguments and rigor as always," she added.

According to USA Today, smoking and vaping are banned in government buildings in Colombia, including the parliamentary chambers. Earlier this year, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro also signed legislation aimed at curbing and regulating the sale of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices in the country.

Meanwhile, Ms Juvinao's actions have drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some condemned the breach of protocol, others appreciated the congresswoman's swift acknowledgement and apology.

"It's muscle memory. She wasn't conscious she was doing it. Look how she reacts when she realizes what she did. Shame and discomfort. This is no different than sipping coffee in a meeting if you do it consistently. I am not saying this is right or professional, but there are physiological causes for actions at times," wrote one user.

"Leading by example... not exactly what they had in mind for a 'health' reform meeting," commented another.