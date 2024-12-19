Mexican Drug Cartel Boss 'El Chabelo' Killed In A Shooutout With Police

Jose "El Chabelo" Isabel, a notorious leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Manzanillo, Mexico, was killed in a shootout with police following a violent incident at a local cockfight. The incident happened on December 15 when Isabel and his associates stormed a clandestine cockfighting arena in Manzanillo's Las Parotas neighbourhood, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. As they attempted to flee, Mexican national police caught up with them, leading to a gun battle that left Isabel and an accomplice dead, Spanish-language news outlet Excelsior. reported.

Isabel was already wanted for homicide before this incident. The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has a high homicide rate, with 623 murders reported between January and October 2024, equating to 105 killings per 100,000 residents, significantly higher than the national average in Mexico.

Prosecutors in Colima have not released details on the victims other than to identify Isabel among them.

The Sinaloa Cartel

The Sinaloa Cartel is a powerful and infamous Mexican drug cartel with a significant impact on the global illicit drug trade. Founded in the 1980s, it is one of the oldest and largest drug trafficking organizations in Mexico. The cartel is primarily involved in the production, transportation, and distribution of illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana. They have a strong presence in Mexico and have expanded their operations to other countries, including the United States, Central America, and South America.

The Sinaloa Cartel has been associated with violence, corruption, and money laundering. They have been known to use intimidation, bribery, and violence to maintain control over their territories and operations.

The cartel has had several notable leaders, including Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, who was arrested in 2016 and is currently serving a life sentence in a US prison. Other prominent leaders have included Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Juan Jose "El Azul" Esparragoza.

The death of a plaza boss like 'El Chabelo' may lead to shifts in the local power dynamics within the cartel, potentially resulting in further violence as rivals vie for his position.