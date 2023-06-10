Colombia Says 4 Children Missing For 40 Days Found Alive In Amazon After Plane Crash

The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive, President said.

Four Indigenous children were found alive Friday after spending more than a month lost in the Colombian Amazon rainforest following a small plane crash that triggered a massive rescue operation, the country's President Gustavo Petro said.

"A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive," Petro wrote on Twitter, where he posted a photograph of several military and Indigenous people who participated in the operation to locate and rescue the siblings, aged 13, nine, four and one.

