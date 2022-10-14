'Cockroach In Flight', Tweets Grammy Winner Ricky Kej, Indigo Replies, 'Insects Find A Way At Times'

"A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight," tweeted Ricky Kej.

Infuriated to discover a cockroach on an IndiGo aircraft, Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej tweeted a video of the insect and tagged the airline. The two-time Grammy Award-winning music composer observed a cockroach creeping close to a window.

"A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal," he wrote in his tweet.

Mr Ricky Kej tagged IndiGo Airlines and the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A cockroach 🪳 travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal :-) @MoCA_GoIpic.twitter.com/EBOZpfcxym — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 14, 2022

Five hours after the complaint the Airlines responded to tweet and wrote, "Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they're always there to help. Team IndiGo"

Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they're always there to help. ~Team IndiGo — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 14, 2022

Before the airlines addressed the issue, the tweet, however, had already attracted a lot of attention and received a lot of humorous user replies.

One user sarcastically called it, "A perfect example of co-existence".

Mr Kej replied to the comment and said, "Absolutely.. hahahha. Unless the cockroach and it's friends one day bring down the plane. Haha.."

Mr. Kej has received two Grammy Awards. He is an active environmentalist. He is a recipient of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist award, in addition to more than 100 accolades won over the course of his illustrious career.

He received his first Grammy for his album, Winds of Samsara, in 2015. Ricky Kej was born in the United States but now lives and works in Bengaluru.