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CNN, MS NOW Allowed Back Into White House, No Clarity Over Ban On Politico

It was not immediately clear if journalists for Politico had also been allowed to return to the White House.

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CNN, MS NOW Allowed Back Into White House, No Clarity Over Ban On Politico
This comes after a court order

CNN and MS NOW said their reporters were allowed back into the White House on Thursday after a judge ordered that their access be restored.

It was not immediately clear if journalists for Politico -- the third media outlet banned last week by President Donald Trump -- had also been allowed to return to the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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