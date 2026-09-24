CNN, MS NOW Allowed Back Into White House, No Clarity Over Ban On Politico

This comes after a court order
CNN and MS NOW said their reporters were allowed back into the White House on Thursday after a judge ordered that their access be restored.
It was not immediately clear if journalists for Politico -- the third media outlet banned last week by President Donald Trump -- had also been allowed to return to the White House.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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